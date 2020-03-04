'I don't know how I'm going to get through this': Bradley mourns plane crash victim

On Wednesday, Dominquez, his players and staff, and various BU officials and members of the host Peoria Chiefs gathered at Dozer Park to talk about how much the former Braves star pitcher meant to the team.

"We lost a good one. Not a good one, a great one," Dominguez said. "In all my 33 years of coaching, I can tell you he was at the top. One of the most selfless individuals I've ever had the honor of coaching.

"It was always about the players. Always about the people. Never about Mitch. A great person, a great teammate and a great role model. He was the youngest certified pilot in the world, doing something he was passionate about. It's what he wanted to do the rest of his life. He had a chance to play pro ball (but) turned to flying.

"It's just sad that stuff like this happens. You can't learn this in a book. You can't learn it in a class. ... It's a tough thing, to let go. We never shake hands, we hug — that's my rule. And (yesterday) we lost one of our own.

"If you ask my wife how many children we have, she'll tell you 35 of them. It's why we do this."

