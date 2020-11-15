IDPH new case numbers top 10,000 for 10th day in a row

School personnel are deep cleaning and sanitizing classrooms and other school spaces.

Last week, Williamsville-Sherman and Pleasant Plains school districts announced that they were going full-remote until Nov. 30. Sacred Heart-Griffin High School made a similar announcement.

At Glenwood, not everyone is meeting the decision with the approval.

"Where the infection rates are in (Sangamon County) and everything else being suggested to us, it does seem somewhat counterintuitive that they would choose to go back right now," said Sean Burns, an Illinois Education Association staff member.

"I think they have been as successful as you can be and I'm sure teachers and staff are doing their best, but it does seem like very odd timing to send a bunch of 14-to-18 year olds back into a pretty good size building even if there are going to be 400 or so there at a time."

In Sangamon County, the seven-day-rolling rate is 16.7% and three of the four IDPH school metrics for the county are at the "substantial" level.

While other students in the Ball-Chatham did start the school year with the hybrid model, high school went all remote, with a plan to remain that way until Dec. 22.