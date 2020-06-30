IDPH to educators: Masks are safer for students than face shields

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Illinois State Board of Education has decided that, absent a medical or other restriction, masks, rather than face shields, will be required to be used by students and staff.

It bases its decision on the determination by the Illinois Department of Public Health that masks are more effective than face shields in protecting against COVID-19.

"Face shields have not been deemed effective for source control and are only to be used when other methods of protection are not available or appropriate," the state board of education said Tuesday in a letter to educators.

Per IDPH guidelines, in addition to face coverings, students also must maintain a 6-foot social distance when in class or other indoor areas -- "whenever and wherever possible."

In situations where students need "facial visualization for instruction and communication" -- for example, when students are learning a new language and need to see the teacher's mouth form the words -- the IDPH is recommending the use of video instruction, which also will promote social distancing.