IDPH: Trick-or-treating OK but take precautions

Costume masks should not be a replacement for face coverings, according to the guidance.

Trunk or treat events are considered "a higher risk activity" and are discouraged by the IDPH.

Visitors to pumpkin patches and orchards should use hand sanitizer before handling produce. The IDPH discourages people from attending fall festivals outside their community if they live in an area with community spread of COVID-19.

Anyone who has participated in higher-risk activities or may have been exposed during a celebration, should take extra precautions by staying home as much as possible and avoid being around people at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19. The person should also consider getting tested for COVID-19.

"We know what our best tools are: wearing our masks, keeping our distance, limiting event sizes, washing your hands and looking out for public health and each other," said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.

For more information, go to https://www.dph.illinois.gov/.

