If tax report is true, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says President Trump ‘needs to apologize’

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said President Donald Trump owes the public an apology if a New York Times investigation detailing his federal tax history is true.

“For someone to use every act possible not to pay his fair share and then act like he’s this incredibly successful businessman, disappointing’s not the right word. It’s extraordinarily troubling to me and, obviously, the IRS is all over this because if the reporting is correct, they’ve been in a 10-year fight with this guy over auditing his taxes,” Lightfoot said at an unrelated news conference. “He needs to come clean, he needs to take ownership, and frankly if the reporting is true, he needs to apologize.”

Lightfoot, a Democrat who’s endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden against Trump, said she’s “deeply disturbed” by the reporting’s findings, which suggest Trump used “every trick in the book” to avoid paying his fair share.

“It doesn’t seem right, it doesn’t seem fair, and it explains a lot,” Lightfoot said. “It explains why he’s gone to great lengths to avoid allowing us as members of the public to take our measure of whether or not he’s living up to his responsibilities and his fair share.”

