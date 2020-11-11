IHSA invites Gov. Pritzker's office, IDPH and others to meet as survey indicates few schools ready to play basketball

Despite being able to start practice Monday, Chicago Christian boys basketball coach Kevin Pittman is skeptical about the possibility of games being played Nov. 30.

"I feel like they just keep kicking the can down the road," Pittman said. "It's better than them coming out and saying there won't be a season. But there's an opportunity for us to play right now by adhering to the safety guidelines. Let us do that."

Most local coaches rejoiced when the IHSA announced Oct. 28 the season was going forward as planned. The celebration was short-lived.

Without adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines set forth by the governor and the IDPH, insurance companies would not cover the liability costs for schools.

The risk was too great, according to Ty Harding, the superintendent of District 218, which includes Eisenhower, Shepard and Richards.

"We want our students to play basketball," Harding said. "We know it's good for them physically and psychologically. No matter how people feel about the health risk, when you add in the liability on top of it, it's a no-go."

That was apparent from the results of a survey completed Tuesday. The IHSA sought greater direction from its 813 member schools.