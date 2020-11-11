IHSA invites Gov. Pritzker's office, IDPH and others to meet as survey indicates few schools ready to play basketball

The ongoing saga of high school basketball took another turn Wednesday.
And it's a turn that won't lead to a firm answer until at least Nov. 19.
The Illinois High School Association announced its board of directors had invited representatives from Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office and the Illinois Department of Public Health to attend the IHSA's next board meeting on Nov. 19.
Those aren't the only invitations. The IHSA also is seeking representation at the meeting from the Illinois Principals Association, the Illinois Association of School Administrators, the Illinois State Board of Education and a group of nearly 200 school superintendents who recently contacted Pritzker's office about sports.
"The board hopes to create a dialogue and build a more collaborative relationship with all the entities involved with developing sports policy in our state as everyone tries to navigate the myriad issues caused by the pandemic," IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said.
The IHSA announced Oct. 28 that basketball practices could start Nov. 16 and games could be played beginning Nov. 30. That came a day after Pritzker said winter sports were "put on hold."
The IHSA board also said Wednesday that schools planning to begin basketball practice on Monday should adhere to the IDPH's Level 1 mitigations until at least Nov. 19.
Despite being able to start practice Monday, Chicago Christian boys basketball coach Kevin Pittman is skeptical about the possibility of games being played Nov. 30.
"I feel like they just keep kicking the can down the road," Pittman said. "It's better than them coming out and saying there won't be a season. But there's an opportunity for us to play right now by adhering to the safety guidelines. Let us do that."
Most local coaches rejoiced when the IHSA announced Oct. 28 the season was going forward as planned. The celebration was short-lived.
Without adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines set forth by the governor and the IDPH, insurance companies would not cover the liability costs for schools.
The risk was too great, according to Ty Harding, the superintendent of District 218, which includes Eisenhower, Shepard and Richards.
"We want our students to play basketball," Harding said. "We know it's good for them physically and psychologically. No matter how people feel about the health risk, when you add in the liability on top of it, it's a no-go."
That was apparent from the results of a survey completed Tuesday. The IHSA sought greater direction from its 813 member schools.
The survey revealed that among the 546 schools that responded, nearly 300 don't plan to start basketball on Monday, and another 212 schools are unsure.
Pittman confirmed Chicago Christian was one of the few schools that agreed to start the season on time.
"We didn't have any issues during our contact days," he said. "We wore masks. We sanitized. We maintained a clean, healthy environment. The same thing during our summer camps. We didn't have one positive test. We are proof that it can be done."
Homewood-Flossmoor boys basketball coach Marc Condotti is sympathetic to the IHSA's dilemma.
"You have to err on the side of caution," he said. "The numbers for people getting sick from the virus is going up. So is the positivity rate. It's not only what's best for the athletes, it's what's best for everyone.
"Our contact days were a good indicator of how things could go. We had no issues. But if the IHSA decides to delay the start of the season, I'm fine with it. Of course, I want to have a season. But people have to feel safe."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!