Illinois 128 north of Shelbyville reopens to traffic

SHELBYVILLE — Box culvert work is complete and Illinois 128 between Dalton City and Shelbyville has been reopened, the Illinois Department of Transportation said.
Traffic through the area, however, will remain slowed as crews continue to lay asphalt and perform other work as part of the $4.5 million project. The project is expected to be completed by the end of September.
The department is urging drivers to pay close attention to changed conditions, work zone signs, obey speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and to stay cautious of workers and equipment until the project is complete.