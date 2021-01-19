Illinois 7-day COVID-19 positivity rate hits lowest point since Oct. 23

SPRINGFIELD – The state’s COVID-19 seven-day average case positivity rate dropped to 5.7% Tuesday, the lowest it has been since Oct. 23.
The positivity rate peaked at 13.2% on a rolling average as of Nov. 13, and the entire state entered strict Tier 3 mitigations on Nov. 20. Since then the positivity rate has been on a continual downward trend except for the two weeks following Christmas day when it rose from just under 7% to over 8.5% before beginning to fall again.
Hospitalizations for the disease continued on a gradual downward arc as well, decreasing for the eighth week in a row as of Sunday night after peaking the week ending Nov. 22.
In Macon County, health officials announced 38 new positive cases on Tuesday. To date the county has reported 8,930 positive cases since the pandemic began in March.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 4,318 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease, including 33 additional deaths.
There were 3,335 people reported hospitalized for COVID-19 in Illinois as of Monday night, while there were 3,473 people hospitalized on average each night for the seven days prior. That marked a 7% decrease from the week prior and a 43% drop from its peak the week ending Nov. 22.
Intensive care unit beds have followed similar trends with 713 of them in use by COVID-19 patients Monday night and 728 in use on average each night for the seven days prior. That marked a 5.9 percent decrease from the week prior and a 40 percent decrease from the week ending Nov. 29, when there were 1,209 in use on average.
COVID-19 patients occupied 395 ventilators as of Monday night, or slightly more than the 389 that were in use on average the seven days prior. That number marked an 8% decrease from the week prior and a 44% decrease from the Nov. 29 peak.
Approximately 32% of staffable hospital beds and 29 percent of staffable ICU beds remained unused statewide. That surge capacity had dropped to the high teens for ICU beds and low 20s for hospital beds in December.
Deaths slowing
Deaths related to COVID-19 have significantly dropped this week as well, although those numbers fluctuate daily and are lagging indicators of disease spread. The Illinois Department of Public Health reported another 33 deaths Tuesday after reporting 50 Monday and 29 Sunday.
The state had reported single-day death counts exceeding 100 for 17 of the past 30 days, and has not reported a death count this low in a three-day period since the end of October.
The progress on all of the key metrics has spurred the state to slowly begin removing mitigation measures that prohibited several indoor activities since Nov. 20 or earlier, depending on the region and the activity.
There was no tier movement reported by the state Tuesday, however, with Regions 3 and 5 remaining in Phase 4-level mitigations that allow for indoor dining and bar service; Regions 1, 2 and 6 in Tier 1 mitigations which allow for indoor dining and drinking as long as food is served; and Regions 8, 9, 10 and 11 all in Tier 2 which does not allow indoor dining but allows other establishments to open slightly more broadly.
Only Region 4 in the Metro East near St. Louis and Region 7 in Will and Kankakee Counties remain under the strictest Tier 3 mitigations, with Region 4 potentially one day away from moving back to Tier 2.