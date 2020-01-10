Illinois accountant pleads guilty to $65 million fraud to finance homes, jets, yachts, Lamborghini dealership

For years, Issa served as the personal accountant for banker and philanthropist Roger Weston, a life trustee of the Art Institute of Chicago, where a wing of the museum bears his name.

According to the plea agreement, Issa began embezzling from the family’s funds in 2010 by forging signatures to gain control of assets and providing banks with fraudulent documents to secure millions of dollars in loans for himself.

One of the accounts Issa stole from was a trust fund that Weston had set up explicitly to pay for his mother’s treatment while she was “suffering from an incapacitating illness,” the plea deal said.

The plea agreement refers to Weston only as Individual A, but details in the court record confirm he was the victim.

For more than seven years, ending in October 2017, Issa regularly lied to Weston about the status of the family’s assets and cooked the books to make it look like investments were earning money, authorities said.

Instead, Issa was using tens of millions of dollars in ill-gotten gains to buy 25 residential properties in Illinois, Montana, Michigan, and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, as well as two private jets, four yachts, about 60 firearms,and numerous watches and jewelry. according to the plea agreement.