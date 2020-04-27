Illinois adding $250 million to small business loan fund for coronavirus relief

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Illinois Treasurer’s office is adding $250 million to a small business loan fund used to help employers navigate the economic disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The fund, now totaling $500 million, offers low-interest bridge loans to small businesses through a statewide network of community banks and credit unions. The financial institutions determine eligibility and loan terms.

Most of the initial $250 million funded in March has been disbursed, with the state treasurer’s office committing $220 million to 27 banks and credit unions for the bridge loans in one month, according to a Monday news release.

“We can move faster than the federal government because we already have the authority to facilitate the loans,” Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs said in the release. “We need to push this money into the hands of small business owners because we know that it is easier to ramp-up a business that is struggling than a business that has shuttered.”