Illinois adds 867 confirmed cases of coronavirus disease Sunday

SPRINGFIELD – State health officials on Sunday released data showing 867 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois.

There were also were 43 additional deaths, the Illinois Department of Public Health said:

- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 5 females 60s, 6 males 60s, 5 females 70s, 6 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 4 females 90s, 3 males 90s

- DuPage County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 40s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s

- Lake County: 1 male 60s, 1 males 70s

- St. Clair County: 1 female 90s

- Will: 1 male 40s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

As of Sunday, there have been 127,757 cases, including 5,904 deaths, in 101 counties.

Labs also have reported 20,700 specimens within the last 24 hours, the department said, for a total of 1,042,774. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 31–June 6 is 5%, according to the department.

