Illinois AG Kwame Raoul among attorneys general asking Congress for broader authority to investigate policing

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul joined a coalition of state legal officers in urging Congress to give them broader authority to investigate “unconstitutional policing,” his office said Thursday.
The letter to congressional leaders from Raoul and 17 other attorneys general asks for an expansion of the law enforcement misconduct section of the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994, enacted three years after Rodney King was beaten by Los Angeles police officers.
“Once again, our nation has been called to reckon with police brutality against black people in this country and the systemic failures that cause and allow this misconduct to perpetuate,” the letter states. “Many members of the public have no trust in the police, with tensions visible in the streets across this nation. Urgent action is necessary at all levels of government to remedy the injustice of police misconduct.”
The attorneys general are asking for Congress to grant the authority to conduct “pattern-or-practice” investigations, to obtain data related to use of “excessive force” by law enforcement officers and to “bring appropriate actions in federal court to ensure constitutional policing in states, in particular when the federal government is unwilling or unable to act.”
The letter references the recent killings of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Breonna Taylor in Louisville by police officers. It also notes that former Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke had 20 complaints of official misconduct against him, including use-of-force complaints, in the years before he shot and killed black teenager Laquan McDonald in 2014.
In the letter, the attorneys general state that the U.S. Department of Justice initiated 69 pattern-or-practice investigations between 1994 and 2017, resulting in 40 court-enforceable consent decrees.
“Since 2017, US DOJ has largely curtailed the ability of federal law enforcement to use court-enforced agreements to reform local police departments accused of abuses, taking the position that responsibility to oversee local law enforcement belonged to states and localities,” the letter states. “… This shift has led to a precipitous decline in US DOJ’s work to reform police misconduct.”
