Illinois AG sues to add Equal Rights Amendment to Constitution; Kwame Raoul joined by Virginia, Nevada attorneys general to secure 28th Amendment

Experts have said it is likely the final decision will have to be made by a court.

The three AGs hinge much of their argument on Article V of the Constitution, which governs how amendments are ratified.

“The power to decide when to ratify is not limited in any way by Article V,” Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring said. “Nowhere does it provide for rescission.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

A proposed Constitutional amendment becomes “valid” once it is “ratified by the Legislatures of three fourths” of the states, Article V reads.

Also, the lawsuit argues, the 27th Amendment was added to the Constitution in 1992 by the then-Archivist Don Wilson “shortly after” the final state ratified it.

As an Illinois state senator in 2018, Raoul voted for the resolution that made Illinois the 37th state to ratify the ERA.

“It was one of my very last acts as a member of the Legislature,” he said. “And to have been elected attorney general and to be able to contribute to making certain that we recognize the 28th Amendment, it means a lot to me.”

Raoul added that he has a 19-year-old daughter in college who aspires to go to law school.