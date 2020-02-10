Illinois Air Force base invitation pressured military members to attend prayer breakfast, group says

Officials at Scott Air Force Base in Southwestern Illinois changed the wording on a prayer breakfast invitation after a religious freedom group said the original put pressure on military members to attend.

The Military Religious Freedom Foundation sent a letter to Col. Jeremiah Heathman, commander of the 375th Air Mobility Wing, on Thursday saying the invitation violated the First Amendment and other statutes of the Constitution.

The original invitation read, "Colonel J. Scot Heathman cordially invites you to attend the National Prayer Breakfast."

Because the invitation came in the name of the commander, attendance could be considered an order, said Michael "Mikey" Weinstein, founder of the religious freedom group.

A total of 15 officers, personnel and civilians under Heathman's command complained to the foundation about the invitation, Weinstein said. Six of those who complained, he added, identified as Christians while the others identified as Jewish, Muslim, Hindu or Buddhist, among other faith or non-faith groups.

"Given your long and presumably honorable military service," Weinstein wrote in his letter to Heathman, "you well understand that a formal invitation from a senior commander in an airman's chain-of-command is not something to be taken casually."

