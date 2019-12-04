Illinois amends emergency rules, will temporarily allow prone, supine restraints in schools

ISBE spokeswoman Jackie Matthews said the state board heard concerns from at least eight schools that were considering withdrawing dozens of students, as well as from parents and their attorneys.

Cheryl Zens, whose 17-year-old son Nathan attends a residential school in Ohio for students with autism, said school officials told her that Nathan would have to leave if they didn’t have the option of using floor restraints.

“It created a really quick crisis for some families. It was so black and white,” said Zens, of Naperville. She said Nathan is restrained infrequently but when he is, it is to keep him and those around him safe. “It was a quick decision with no replacements or suggestions of what to do instead.”

A group of parents and staff from Giant Steps, a Lisle school that serves students with autism, also protested, saying that the school used prone restraint safely and effectively and that their children needed that type of intervention.

The school’s director said that without the ability to use prone restraint, they would have to call 911 or send the students home.

At least half of U.S. states ban restraints that can restrict breathing. Children have died, often of asphyxiation, in prone restraints, including at school.