Illinois announces first coronavirus cases outside of Cook County

State officials announced the first residents outside of Cook County to test positive for coronavirus disease, or COVID-19.
The cases include a Kane County woman in her 60s and a McHenry County teen, neither of whom had a history of travel to an affected area and no connection to a known case of COVID-19, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. Officials are identifying and contacting all close contacts.
Nineteen people in Illinois have tested positive for the disease.
“As we anticipated, the number of cases in Illinois is increasing and now includes the first cases outside of Chicago and Cook County,” said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the state department of public health, in a statement. “The State of Illinois continues to take action to reduce spread of COVID-19 in Illinois and we again want to encourage people to start thinking and preparing now in the event they are not able to go to work, if schools are closed, if public transportation is not available, and how else their lives will be disrupted by this outbreak.”
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover. In mainland China, where the virus first exploded, more than 80,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 58,000 have so far recovered.
In addition to the cases in Kane and McHenry counties, new Illinois cases include two Chicago men in their 40s and four other cases in Cook County: a man in his 40s, a man in his 70s, a woman in her 40s and a woman in her 60s.
To prevent the spread of the disease, officials encourage frequent handwashing with soap and water or an alcohol-based sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Residents are urged to stay home when sick and to cover their mouths when coughing and sneezing.
The Associated Press contributed.
Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @allison0512