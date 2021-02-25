Illinois announces Phase 1B expansion but appointments still limited, Macon County adds 9 new cases

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois residents 16 years of age and older with underlying conditions are now able to be vaccinated for COVID-19 in the state’s latest expansion of vaccination Phase 1B.

The expansion includes people aged 16-64 with conditions such as obesity, diabetes, pulmonary diseases, smoking, heart conditions, chronic kidney disease, cancer, solid organ transplant, sickle cell disease, pregnancy and persons with a disability, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Phase 1B-plus officially went into effect at state-sponsored vaccination sites outside of Cook County Thursday. A spokesperson for the governor said pharmacy chains will also be expanding Phase 1B, as they receive supply directly from the federal government.

The official announcement came as the state recorded 130,021 vaccines administered over the previous 24 hours, by far a one-day record and the first one-day total that topped 100,000.

The state has vaccinated 66,274 people each day on average over the previous seven days. More than 2.4 million of the more than 3.1 million doses received have been administered.