Illinois assesses damage from mistaken voter registrations

CHICAGO — At least three of 16 Illinois residents who cast ballots after being mistakenly registered to vote are U.S. citizens after all, election officials said Wednesday in assessing the damage caused by an error in the state's automatic voter registration system.

Secretary of State Jesse White's office, a key player in the system because it oversees driver's licenses, said the data of 574 people who self-identified as noncitizens was mistakenly forwarded to elections officials to be registered to vote. Election officials said 545 of them were registered and 16 voted in 2018 and 2019 elections.

While those who checked a box on an electronic pad indicating they weren't U.S. citizens should never have been registered, it turned out at least three from central Illinois counties are citizens. State Board of Elections spokesman Matt Dietrich said it appeared another two — who have long voting histories — were also likely citizens. Elections officials suggested one explanation was that the registrants may have been confused during the process.

Hundreds of citizen soldiers gear up for Afghanistan in Carbondale Hundreds of family members, friends and people who just wanted to show support gathered inside a basketball arena here Tuesday at Southern Illinois University to bid farewell to 400 soldiers headed to Afghanistan.

The error has left state officials to track down hundreds of people to determine who may still be eligible to vote and raised questions about the integrity of the system.