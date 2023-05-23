SPRINGFIELD — According to an investigation by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul's office, the following 32 clergy members in the Diocese of Springfield have been disclosed as having substantiated claims of child sexual abuse.

John M. Beatty: At least one reported survivor.

Reported abuse: 1961-62 at Saint Patrick Central High School (now known as Bishop McNamara High School), Kankakee, IL.

Status: Retired 1985; died 1997.

Illinois assignments:

1951-54: Cathedral Boys' High School, Springfield, IL

1955: Peoria, IL

1961-62: Saint Patrick Central High School (now known as Bishop McNamara High School), Kankakee, IL.

Alvin Campbell: 34 reported survivors.

Reported abuse: 1969-70 at Fort Carson, CO; 1978 at Saint Jude, Rochester, IL; 1979-85 at Saint Mary, Assumption; 1979-85 at Saint Maurice, Morrisonville; 1981, location unknown; 1982-84 at Mother of Perpetual Help, Maryville.

Status: Pleaded guilty (but mentally ill) to sexual assault of children in 1985, sentenced to 14 years in prison; laicized in 1992; died in 2002.

Illinois assignments:

1952: Saint John the Baptist, Quincy, IL

1952-56: Saint Patrick, Decatur, IL

1956-60: Church of the Little Flower, Springfield, IL

1960-63: Our Saviour, Jacksonville, IL

1963-77: U.S. Army Chaplain

1978: Saint Jude, Rochester, IL

1978-79: Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Springfield, IL

1979-81: Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Assumption, IL

1979-81: Mission Church of St. Francis de Sales, Moweaqua, IL

1982: Mother of Perpetual Help, Maryville, IL

1982: Christ the King, State Park, IL

1982-85: Saint Maurice, Morrisonville, IL

John J. "Jack" Campbell: At least one reported survivor.

Reported abuse: 1960s-80s, location unknown.

Status: removed from ministry 1987; died 2009.

Illinois assignments:

Dates unknown at Saint Joseph Hall, Jesuit Tertianship House, Decatur.

Joseph Cernich: Four reported survivors.

Reported abuse: 1983 at Saint Ambrose, Godfrey; 1984 at Our Saviour, Jacksonville, IL; 1984-86 at Douglas Park, Springfield, IL; 1984-86 at Kenrick Seminary, St. Louis; and unknown dates and location.

Status: Absent on leave 1986-87; 1989-95; laicized 2003.

Illinois assignments:

1983-86: Our Saviour Church, Jacksonville, IL

1987-89: Blessed Sacrament, Springfield, IL

1995-2002: Catholic Charities, Springfield. IL

Victor Lucien Chateauvert: At least two reported survivors.

Reported abuse: date and location unknown.

Status: Removed from ministry 1992; convicted in Minnesota for molesting children, sentenced to six months in jail in 1993; died 1999.

Illinois assignments:

1978-81: Saint Joseph, Granite City, IL

Eugene Costa: Two reported survivors.

Reported abuse: 2004 at Douglas Park, Springfield.

Status: Absent on leave 2005-07; laicized 2007; died 2021.

Illinois assignments:

1976: Saint John the Baptist, Arcola, IL

1976: Saint Luke, Virginia, IL

1976: Saint Basil, Chandlerville, IL

1976: Saint Fidelis, Arenzville, IL

1977-84: Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Springfield, IL

1984-85: Diocesan Seminary of the Immaculate Conception, Springfield, IL

1985-87: Mother of Dolors, Vandalia, IL

1985-87: Vandalia Correctional Center, chaplain, Vandalia, IL

1987-93: Holy Family, Decatur, IL

1993-2005: Holy Family, Athens, IL

1993-2005: Saint Vianney, Sherman, IL

Garrett Neal Dee: Four reported survivors.

Reported abuse: 1964-67 at Blessed Sacrament, Springfield; 1971 at Holy Family, Decatur; 1978 at Church of the Little Flower, Springfield; 1981-87 at Visitation, Illiopolis.

Status: Absent on leave 1987-88; assigned outside the Diocese of Springfield 1988-2003; retired 2002.

Illinois assignments:

1964-68: Blessed Sacrament, Springfield, IL

1968-71: Immaculate Conception, Alton, IL

1968: Dominican Sisters, Bethalto, IL

1971-73: Holy Family, Decatur, IL

1973-76: Saint Boniface, Edwardsville, IL

1976-80: Church of the Little Flower, Springfield, IL

1980-81: Saint Elizabeth, Marine, IL

1980-81: Saint Gertrude, Grantfork, IL

1981-87: Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Illiopolis, IL

1981-87: Saint Anne, Niantic, IL

Robert DeGrand: At least one reported survivor.

Reported abuse: 1981-84 at Our Saviour, Jacksonville, IL.

Status: Administrative leave of absence 1996-99; temporarily removed from ministry 2013; removed from ministry 2015.

Illinois assignments:

1980-87: Our Saviour, Jacksonville, IL

1987-91: Saint Mark, Winchester, IL

1987-91: Saint Patrick, Bluffs, IL

1991-96: Saint Elizabeth, Granite City, IL

1999-2011: Saint Mary of the Assumption, Neoga, IL

1999-2015: Saint Michael the Archangel, Sigel, IL

2005-15: Saint Mary Help of Christians, Effingham, IL

2005-15: Sacred Heart, Lillyville, IL

Robert Dodd: Two reported survivors.

Reported abuse: 1960-1971 at Saint Paul, Highland, IL.

Status: Absent on leave 1970-2004; removed from ministry 2004; laicized 2013; died 2018.

Illinois assignments:

1964-68: Saint Paul, Highland, IL

1968: Saint John's Hospital, Springfield, IL

1968: Saint Vincent Memorial Hospital, Taylorville, IL

1968: SIUE Newman Catholic Community, Edwardsville, IL

1969-70: Saint Patrick, Pana, IL

1969-70: Ursuline Sisters at Sacred Heart Convent, Oconee, IL

Kevin J. Downey: At least one reported survivor.

Reported abuse: 1990, location unknown.

Status: Removed from ministry 2016.

Illinois assignments:

1983-91: Quincy College, Quincy, IL

Michael Driscoll: At least one survivor.

Reported abuse: 1966-67 at Our Saviour, Jacksonville, IL.

Status: Died 1989.

Illinois assignments:

1941-42: Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Springfield, IL

1942-60: Censor Librorum, Springfield, IL

1957-60: Chancellor and General Counsel, Springfield, IL

1960-89: Our Saviour, Jacksonville, IL

Robert Eagear: At least one reported survivor.

Reported abuse: 1961 at Saint Peter and Paul School, Collinsville.

Status: Retired 1976; died 1984.

Illinois assignments:

1928-34: Saint Bernard, Wood River, IL

1934-35: Saint Patrick, Decatur, IL

1935-51: Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Alexander, IL

1951-58: Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Springfield, IL

1958-70: Saint Peter and Paul, Collinsville, IL

1970-76: Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Illiopolis, IL

George Faller: Three reported survivors.

Reported abuse: 1954-56 at Saint Boniface, Edwardsville.

Status: Retired 1969; died 1975.

Illinois assignments:

1918-19: Saint Paul, Highland, IL

1919: Saint Simon and Jude, Gillespie, IL

1919-22: Saint Mary, Alton, IL

1922-24: Saint Anseim, Kampsville, IL

1924-26: Saint John's Hospital, chaplain, Springfield, IL

1926-27: Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Springfield, IL

1927-54: Saint Michael the Archangel, Sigel, IL

1954-61: Saint Boniface, Edwardsville, IL

1961-69: Saint Joseph, Benld, IL

Ray Franzen: Two reported survivors.

Reported abuse: 1950s-68 at Holy Family, Decatur.

Status: Died 1987.

Illinois assignments:

1940-42: Saint Patrick, Grafton, IL

1942-49: Our Saviour, Jacksonville, IL

1949-59: Sacred Heart, Villa Grove, IL

1959-87: Holy Family, Decatur, IL

Joseph C. Gill: At least one reported survivor.

Reported abuse: date and time unknown.

Status: Died 2012.

Illinois assignments:

1960-61: Saint Joseph Hall, Jesuit Tertianship House, Decatur, IL

J. Gerard Griffin: At least two reported survivors.

Reported abuse: date and time unknown.

Status: Died 1986.

Illinois assignments:

1974: Sacred Heart, Springfield, IL

1978-86: Saint Aloysius, Litchfield, IL

Joseph Havey: 14 reported survivors.

Reported abuse: 1972-92 at Saint Agnes, Springfield; 1972-92, location unknown.

Status: Absent on leave 1976-78, 1981-82; resigned 1982; laicized 2006; died 2017.

Illinois assignments:

1970: Saint Margaret Mary, Granite City, IL

1971: Saint Anthony of Padua, Effingham, IL

1972-74: Saint Peter and Paul, Springfield, IL

1974: Saint Margaret Mary, Granite City, IL

1975-76: Holy Ghost, Jerseyville, IL

1978-81: Saint Agnes, Springfield, IL

George Kromenaker: At least one reported survivor.

Reported abuse: 1967, location unknown.

Status: Retired 2006; died 2010.

Illinois assignments:

1947: Our Saviour, Jacksonville, IL

1947-48: Blessed Sacrament, Springfield, IL

1948: Camp Star of the Sea, Springfield, IL

1949-52: Our Saviour, Jacksonville, IL

1952-54: Saint Mary, Alton, IL

1954-56: Saint Francis Xavier Cabrini, Springfield, IL

1956-58: Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Springfield, IL

1958-66: Saint Anne, Edgewood, IL

1966: Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Alexander, IL

1968-69: Sacred Heart, Villa Grove, IL

1969-70: Saint Aloysius, Litchfield, IL

1996: Leo High School, Chicago, IL

2003: Leo High School, Chicago, IL

Unknown: Saint Mary, Loretto, IL

Unknown: Mendel High School, Chicago, IL

Unknown: Foster-McGraw Hospital, Maywood, IL

Frank Martinez: At least one reported survivor.

Reported abuse: 1986, location unknown.

Status: Laicized 2008.

Illinois assignments:

1985 at Saint Mary Hospital, Decatur, IL

Thomas McShane: At least one reported survivor.

Reported abuse: date and location unknown.

Status: Died 2018.

Illinois assignments:

1961-63: Saint Joseph Hall, Jesuit Tertianship House, Decatur, IL

Thomas Gregory Meyer: At least one reported survivor.

Reported abuse: 1969-70, location unknown.

Status: Died 2012.

Illinois assignments:

1990-98: Saint Peter and Paul, Alton, IL

Orville Lawrence Munie: At least one reported survivor.

Reported abuse: 1971-75, location unknown

Status: Died 1993.

Illinois assignments:

1981-83: Saint Isidore, Bethany, IL

1981-83: Sacred Heart, Dalton City, IL

Francis X. Nawn: At least 24 reported survivors.

Reported abuse: 1962-88, location unknown.

Status: Died 1992.

Illinois assignments:

1953-54: Saint Joseph Hall, Jesuit Tertianship House, Decatur, IL

Joseph Cullen O’Brien: 14 reported survivors.

Reported abuse: 1940 at Saint Peter and Paul, Alton; 1960s, 1967, 1971-76 at Saint Patrick School, Decatur.

Status: Absent on leave 1976; died 1978.

Illinois assignments:

1942-45: Saint Peter and Paul, Collinsville, IL

1945: Catholic Children’s Home, Alton, IL

1948-50: Saint Joseph, Granite City, IL

1950-55: U.S. Navy Chaplain

1955-58: Saint Bernard, Glenarm, IL

1955-68: Sacred Heart, Divernon, IL

1968-70: Catholic Children’s Home, Alton, IL

1968-70: Saint Patrick, Alton, IL

1970-76: Saint Patrick, Decatur, IL

1976-77: Saint Mark Church, Venice, IL

1977-78: Saint Alexius Church, Beardstown, IL

1977-78: Saint Fidelis, Arenzville, IL

Frank O’Hara: Five reported survivors.

Reported abuse: 1968-78 at Saint Kevin, Rosewood Heights.

Status: Retired 2001; died 2006.

Illinois assignments:

1941-51: Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Springfield, IL

1951-59: Saint Denis, Shipman, IL

1951-59: Saint John the Evangelist, Medora, IL

1959-85: Saint Kevin, Rosewood Heights, IL

1985-2001: Saint Peter and Paul, Springfield, IL

James Patrick O’Hara: At least one reported survivor.

Reported abuse: 1963 in Winchester, IL.

Status: Retired 1977; died 1987.

Illinois assignments:

1945-48: Blessed Sacrament, Springfield, IL

1948-52: Saint Thomas the Apostle, Decatur, IL

1952: Junior Catholic Daughters of America, chaplain

1952-58: Saint Peter, Quincy, IL

1959: Saint Brigid, Liberty, IL

1959-68: Saint Mark, Winchester, IL

1969-77: Our Lady of Lourdes, Decatur, IL

1979: Saint Aloysius, North Arm, IL

1979: Saint Mary, Paris, IL

Daniel L. Ryan: Five reported survivors.

Reported abuse: 1982-99, location unknown.

Status: Resigned as Bishop of Springfield 1999; removed from ministry 2002; died 2015.

Illinois assignments:

1956-58: Saint Paul the Apostle, Joliet, IL

1960-63: Saint Joseph, Rockdale, IL

1963-65: Saint Mary Nativity, Joliet, IL

1965-79: Saint Thaddeus, Joliet, IL

1979-81: Saint Michael, Wheaton, IL

1981-84: Auxiliary Bishop, Diocese of Joliet, IL

1984-99: Bishop, Diocese of Springfield, IL

Aloysuis Schwellenbach: Four reported survivors.

Reported abuse: 1940s, 1950s, 1966-1968, 1970, 1975-1979, locations unknown.

Status: Sick leave 1969; resigned from Saint John the Baptist, Quincy 1984; died 2000.

1945: Catholic Children's Home, Alton, IL

1946: Camp Star of the Sea, Springfield, IL

1948-51: Saint John the Baptist, Quincy, IL

1951-52: Saint Joseph, Granite City, IL

1950-51: All Saints, Quincy, IL

1952-54: Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Springfield, IL

1954-64: Pontifical Society for the Propagation of the Faith,

1954-64: Residence Saint Barbara, Springfield, IL

1964-69: Saint Margaret Mary, Granite City, IL

1969-70: Saints Simon and Jude, Gillespie, IL

1970-84: Saint John the Baptist, Quincy, IL

Louis C. Shea: Two reported survivors.

Reported abuse: 1960-65, location unknown.

Status: Died 1996.

Illinois assignments:

1951: Catholic Children's Home, Alton, IL

1954: Saint Anselm, Kampsville, IL

1955-59: Saint James, Decatur, IL

1959-63: Saint Mary, Taylorville, IL

1963-67: Saint Rose of Lima, Quincy, IL

1967-69: Saint John's Hospital, Springfield, IL

1969-70: Saint Stanislaus, Macon, IL

1969-70: Saint Francis de Sales, Moweaqua, IL

1970-77: Saint Mary, Mount Sterling, IL

1977-96: Saint Dominic, Quincy, IL

Francis Tebangura: Two reported survivors.

Reported abuse: 1980-86 in St. Louis.

Status: Faculties for ministry within the diocese removed 2006.

Illinois assignments:

1980-88: Saint Margaret Mary, Granite City, IL

1988-2001: Saint Elizabeth, Granite City, IL

2001-02: Our Lady Czestochowa, Madison, IL

2002-06: Saint Mark, Venice, IL (sacramental priest)

2002-06: Saints Mary, Madison, IL (sacramental priest)

Walter Weerts: 22 reported survivors.

Reported abuse: 1964-68 at Saint Thomas, Edwardsville; 1964-70 in Collinsville; 1967-68 in Granite City; 1970s at Saint Paul, Highland; 1975-76 at Sacred Heart, Villa Grove; 1978-81 at Saint Thomas, Decatur; 1978-82, location unknown; and unknown dates in St. Louis, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky and Tennessee.

Status: Resigned Sacred Heart, St. Michael and St. Thomas in 1978; resigned from St. Brigid and St. Thomas in 1985 and granted leave of absence for “health reasons;” pleaded guilty in Illinois to sexually abusing 3 boys, sentenced to 6 years in prison in 1986; removed from ministry by request in 1989; laicized 1989.

Illinois assignments:

1955: Catholic Children's Home, Alton, IL

1957: Camp Star of the Sea, Springfield, IL

1957: Camp Pere Marquette, Grafton, IL

1961: Saint Clare, Altamont, IL

1961-63: Saint Ambrose, Godfrey, IL

1963-67: Sacred Heart, Granite City, IL

1967-72: Saint Thomas the Apostle, Decatur, IL

1972: Saint Paul, Highland, IL

1972-78: Sacred Heart, Villa Grove, IL

1972-78: Saint Michael, Hume, IL

1972-78: Saint Thomas Aquinas, Brocton, IL

1978-79: Saint Mary of the Assumption, St. Marie, IL

1978-79: Saint Valentine, Bend, IL

1979-80: Saint Boniface, Edwardsville, IL

1980-85: Saint Brigid, Liberty, IL

1980-85: Saint Thomas, Camp Point, IL

Frank Westhoff: Three reported survivors.

Reported abuse: 1966 at Saint Patrick, Decatur; unknown dates, Centralia, MO; unknown dates, Missouri.

Status: Leave of absence to Crosier Seminar in Onamia, Minnesota, 1986-2003; retired 2003; died 2006.

Illinois assignments:

1959: Catholic Children's Home, Alton, IL

1961: Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Springfield, IL

1961: Saint Claire, Altamont, IL

1961-64: Saint Patrick, Alton, IL

1964-68: Saint Patrick, Decatur, IL

1968-72: Blessed Sacrament, Springfield, IL

1972-75: Saint James, Decatur, IL

1976: Saint Louis, Nokomis, IL

1976-84: Saint Mary, Pittsfield, IL

1976-84: Holy Redeemer, Barry, IL

1976-84: Holy Family, Griggsville, IL

1980-85: Camp Star of the Sea, Springfield, IL

1980-85: Camp Pere Marquette, Grafton, IL

1984-85: Saint Margaret Mary, Granite City, IL