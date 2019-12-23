Illinois attorney general calls proposed federal rules ‘attack on LGBTQ individuals’

SPRINGFIELD – Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has joined with 18 other state attorneys general in opposing proposed new federal rules that they say could strip many LGBT individuals of many health care rights.

The proposed rule deals with non-discrimination policies within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. It would delete current language in HHS regulations, adopted in the final weeks of the Obama administration, that prohibits discrimination in the agency’s programs “based on non-merit factors such as age, disability, sex, race, color, national origin, religion, gender identity, or sexual orientation.”

That rule was based, in part, on the 2015 U.S. Supreme Court decision that legalized same-sex marriage nationwide. The proposed new rule would replace that language with a generic ban on discrimination “to the extent doing so is prohibited by federal statute.”

