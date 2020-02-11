Illinois becomes first state to test for new coronavirus, meaning faster results for local residents showing symptoms

CHICAGO — Illinois is the first state to be able to test for the new coronavirus, rather than sending specimens to the federal government for testing, the state health department announced Tuesday.
Testing is being conducted at an Illinois Department of Public Health laboratory in Chicago, and results will typically be available within 24 hours.
“The ability to do this testing will mean we will be able to detect any new cases of novel coronavirus earlier and prevent any possible spread,” said Evonda Thomas-Smith, assistant director at the state health department, in a statement. “We understand there is concern about this new virus, which is why having test results back quickly can help reduce some of those concerns.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began shipping test kits to labs throughout the U.S. and abroad last week. People will be tested if they’re showing certain symptoms and recently traveled from China or had close contact with a person with coronavirus. Positive test results will still have to be confirmed by the CDC.
The state health department is in the process of bringing testing to labs in Springfield and Carbondale.
So far, two Illinois residents have tested positive for coronavirus, a husband and wife who were released from Amita Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates last week. The man caught the illness from his wife, who had traveled to Wuhan in late December. The case was the first known instance of person-to-person transmission in the U.S.
In Illinois, 44 other tests for the virus have come back negative, according to the public health department.
Across the U.S., 13 people have tested positive.
As of Monday, 40,544 people had confirmed cases of the virus worldwide, and 910 people had died, all but one of them in China, according to the World Health Organization.
Symptoms of the virus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath. It’s believed symptoms appear anywhere from two to 14 days after exposure. The CDC has said it’s still unclear how easily the virus spreads from person to person.
The state health department and the Illinois Poison Center have also set up a hotline for Illinois residents to call if they have questions about the coronavirus. Call the hotline at 800-889-3931 or email DPH.SICK@illinois.gov.