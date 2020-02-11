Illinois becomes first state to test for new coronavirus, meaning faster results for local residents showing symptoms

CHICAGO — Illinois is the first state to be able to test for the new coronavirus, rather than sending specimens to the federal government for testing, the state health department announced Tuesday.

Testing is being conducted at an Illinois Department of Public Health laboratory in Chicago, and results will typically be available within 24 hours.

“The ability to do this testing will mean we will be able to detect any new cases of novel coronavirus earlier and prevent any possible spread,” said Evonda Thomas-Smith, assistant director at the state health department, in a statement. “We understand there is concern about this new virus, which is why having test results back quickly can help reduce some of those concerns.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began shipping test kits to labs throughout the U.S. and abroad last week. People will be tested if they’re showing certain symptoms and recently traveled from China or had close contact with a person with coronavirus. Positive test results will still have to be confirmed by the CDC.

The state health department is in the process of bringing testing to labs in Springfield and Carbondale.