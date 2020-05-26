Illinois biker bar owner defies governor's order with blessing of county board

SAVANNA -- Poopy's Pub and Grub was seeing record attendance for its annual Memorial Day weekend bash, as hundreds of people showed up in violation of the governor's stay-at-home order -- and all with the apparent blessing of the county leadership.
A group called the Concerned Citizens of Carroll County urged the Carroll County Board and municipal governments in each city or village within the county to ease or remove restrictions set by the governor's order and reopen ahead of time.
The group consists of more than 230 residents and business owners from Chadwick, Lanark, Milledgeville, Mount Carroll, Savanna, Shannon and Thomson.
The board agreed, and at Thursday's meeting unanimously approved a resolution to be sent to the governor recommending that the state allow Carroll County to open immediately.
"I will say that with this resolution, we are adding our voice to other counties and municipalities around the state wanting to reopen," board Chairman Kevin Reibel said.
Lanark attorney Kipp Meyers, spokesman for the CCCC, told the board that businesses should be able to decide how they reopen, instead of being restricted by guidelines from the CDC or the Illinois Department of Public Health.
"The reason we're doing this is that while some things are going to change on May 29, it still does not do enough to take the boot of the state and these overzealous regulations off the backs and the throats of our local businesses," Meyers said.
"We think it is important that these regulations that just are too much and do not fit the businesses here in Carroll County need to go."
Craig Beintema, administrator for the Carroll County Health Department, told the board that the resolution should be amended to include specific safety measures such as social distancing and limiting gatherings, but the resolution was approved without any amendment.
"It's not about suppressing any business or anything like that. I have nothing to do with the governor and how they actually implement these executive orders and rules; what I'm recommending is having something defined with the safety measures," Beintema said.
"Allowing each individual business to do whatever they want may not be the best for uniformity throughout the county."
Carroll County Sheriff Ryan Kloepping said it's not up to his department to enforce the guidelines.
"We are at this point suggesting people comply with the guidelines. We are not enforcing them," he said. "We are not taking people to jail for not following guidelines. We are suggesting that they follow the guidelines and cooperate. If they choose not to, there are law enforcement agencies above us that may choose to step in and enforce at their level."
Savanna Mayor Chris Lain said they shouldn't be held to the same rules as Chicago, and businesses are struggling greatly from the restrictions. They're also losing business to their neighbors in Iowa, which mostly reopened earlier this month.
"I have been vocal that I believe we need to be opening by county with realistic restrictions and that reviewing every 28 days is not realistic," Lain said on Facebook. "It is not a black and white issue I know and there has to be a balance of safety for all residents and protecting small businesses."
This weekend, Poopy's, which opened Friday morning, was suggesting but not requiring its hundreds of patrons to wear masks and stay 6 feet apart. Monday's entertainment was a classic car show and live bands.
The bar in the Mississippi River town attracts motorcyclists from all over the region; it does the bulk of its business during the riding season, and owner Kevin Promenschenkel said he couldn't afford to miss one of the biggest weekends of the year.
"If I miss Memorial Day weekend, that's a big hit in the pocketbook," he said Monday.
Poopy's was having an "unbelievable turnout" and likely will see a record-setting weekend, he added.
"It's incredible to see these people come out to support us."
People are having a great time and celebrating their rights, Promenschenkel said.
"They're treating me like a hero, but I'm not; I'm just a guy trying to save his business."
Promenschenkel said he'd spoken to local law enforcement and the Carroll County Health Department about the weekend, and "everyone's fine with it." He also said patrons were being extremely generous, tipping staff double to triple the normal amount.
He is suing Gov. JB Pritzker, saying he lacks the statutory authority to issue executive orders putting restrictions on businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, and therefore a cease-and-desist order issued to the biker bar as a result of such an order should be voided.
The business opened for curbside delivery May 1, and was issued the cease-and-desist order about 2 weeks ago by the Illinois Liquor Control Commission for allowing patrons to eat and drink beverages, including beer, "on premises" outdoors on tables spaced 10 feet apart.
Poopy's continued to operate and had moved the tables off premises -- to a wooded site behind the building that also belongs to Promenschenkel, but has a different address than the bar. It is up a hill accessible by a gravel road.
