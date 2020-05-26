Illinois biker bar owner defies governor's order with blessing of county board

"We think it is important that these regulations that just are too much and do not fit the businesses here in Carroll County need to go."

Craig Beintema, administrator for the Carroll County Health Department, told the board that the resolution should be amended to include specific safety measures such as social distancing and limiting gatherings, but the resolution was approved without any amendment.

"It's not about suppressing any business or anything like that. I have nothing to do with the governor and how they actually implement these executive orders and rules; what I'm recommending is having something defined with the safety measures," Beintema said.

"Allowing each individual business to do whatever they want may not be the best for uniformity throughout the county."

Carroll County Sheriff Ryan Kloepping said it's not up to his department to enforce the guidelines.

"We are at this point suggesting people comply with the guidelines. We are not enforcing them," he said. "We are not taking people to jail for not following guidelines. We are suggesting that they follow the guidelines and cooperate. If they choose not to, there are law enforcement agencies above us that may choose to step in and enforce at their level."