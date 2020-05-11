Illinois' border city mayors speak out as businesses reopen across state lines

"When people see that there's no end in sight, they are just going to throw their hands in the air and say, 'You know what, I'm not going to take any safeguards and I'm going to open up, because this is my livelihood,'" he said. "And so they won't take any precautions and that will make us less safe, and lead to more disease burden in our community."

Caprara said that it comes down to a matter of personal responsibility.

"People are adults. And they're going to need to assess the risks to themselves, their families, their loved ones, their immunocompromised friends and relatives. Neither I nor the governor nor anybody in government can tell people how to live their life or how to socialize or how to take these guidelines," she said. "We can try, but I think you know, and everyone knows, that it's very difficult to enforce every single piece of this."

A guiding principle

Caprara said the principle guiding the governor's office is, how many lives can be saved?