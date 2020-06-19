Illinois businesses are betting that casino gambling and video gaming will be back soon

BELLEVILLE — The Illinois Gaming Board hasn't announced when it will allow casinos to reopen or when video-gaming machines will be turned on at bars, restaurants and gaming parlors, but officials are reviewing plans submitted by owners on how they will reopen safely.
The board is indicating that many gambling and gaming locations could be back in business by June 26, when the state is expected to move into Phase 4 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Restore Illinois plan to recover from the coronavirus shutdown, even though the plan doesn't mention those industries specifically.
"The timing of resumption of video gaming and casino gaming is entirely dependent on the public health conditions at the time," board spokesman Gene O'Shea said. "Additionally, any resumption of video gaming or casino gaming will resume within the framework of the Restore Illinois plan and, under that plan, the earliest gaming could resume is (Phase 4)."
The board oversees 10 casinos, as well as 36,145 video-gaming machines in 7,291 locations across Illinois. All have been shut down since mid-March as part of the state's actions to slow the spread of the coronavirus, which causes the respiratory disease COVID-19.
Restore Illinois Phase 4 allows for gatherings of 50 or fewer people and the operation of schools and child-care centers, parks and outdoor recreation, manufacturing plants, health clubs, restaurants and bars, theaters, retail stores and other businesses with capacity limits and adherence to Illinois Department of Public Health safety guidelines.
Last week, the Illinois Gaming Board released two detailed memorandums, one for casino gambling and one for video gaming, with checklists to help owners develop reopening plans that must be approved before they can get back to business.
"(The board's) primary concern during these challenging times is the health and welfare of gaming patrons, employees, IGB staff and all Illinois residents," the memorandums state.
The checklists give clues to how operations will be different in the coming weeks and months at casinos with table games and slots, bars and restaurants with video-gaming machines, independent gaming parlors and those in chains such as Ruby's and Debbie's Slots and Gaming.
At least five practices will be prohibited at casinos initially. That includes buffet food service, poker rooms, table-game tournaments, valet parking and promotions that require patrons to "cluster."
Masks and health screenings required
In plans submitted to the Illinois Gaming Board, casinos must explain how they will ensure that:
--Crowds are limited to 50% of maximum fire-code capacity.
--Patrons maintain 6 feet of social distance.
--Employees and patrons wear face coverings.
--Employees and patrons are screened for fevers and other COVID-19 symptoms.
-- Casinos are cleaned, sanitized and disinfected regularly.
--Ample signage informs people of rules and best practices.
--Employees are trained on a variety of coronavirus-related issues.
--Violations, deficiencies and COVID-19 cases are reported.
--Restaurants, hotels and spas comply with local and state health requirements.
Video-gaming locations have a similar checklist, except they must follow Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Security capacity and occupancy guidelines for bars and restaurants. The number of gaming machines allowed will depend on how they're arranged and what other safety measures are put in place.
Options include 1) installing plastic or safety-glass partitions between machines and customers, 2) rearranging machines so they are 6 feet apart, 3) activating only machines that are already 6 feet apart or 4) coming up with a combination of 1 and 2.
PHOTOS: Have you seen these missing children?
Adriana Schlernitzauer
Alyssa Denton
Amarion Roberts
Anthony Burgos
Anton Gann
Chengxu and Zhaoxu Wang
Donna Mezo
Emoni Harris
Heidi Gonzalez
Jenna Snyder
Joshua Mahaffey
Kadden Spencer
Kameron Davis
Kaydn Patton
Lashayla Sanders
Leah Melliere
Leroy Swayzer
Lilliana Boyd
Paulette Webster
Timothy Davison
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!