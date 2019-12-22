Illinois child welfare worker in Freund case defends record

Welfare worker defends record

A state child welfare worker who investigated an abuse claim months before a 5-year-old suburban Chicago boy was found beaten to death has defended his record.

Carlos Acosta and a supervisor were fired from the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services after a lengthy disciplinary process. Both were involved in an investigation of Andrew "A.J." Freund, who was found dead in April and had a extensive contact with the child welfare agency. The boy's mother, Joann Cunningham, pleaded guilty to murder and his father, Andrew Freund, is awaiting trial.

Acosta was the child protection specialist assigned to check a December 2018 call from Crystal Lake police about a bruise on Freund's right hip. The boy gave varying explanations for the injury, including that the family dog had done it during play. But records show he also told an emergency room doctor, "Maybe mommy didn't mean to hurt me."

Acosta, who is also the subject of a federal lawsuit stemming from the case, said department policy is that children's statements become less reliable each time they are interviewed. He said he followed protocol in not going back to question the child about the bruise and that the child's injuries didn't meet the threshold to get a second opinion from a pediatric specialist.