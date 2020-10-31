Illinois city administrator placed on unpaid leave after allegedly calling council 'liars' and making sexual, racial comments

Vanags told investigators, "I don't know why I said that. I have no explanation, it was wrong."

Prior to a staff meeting Sept. 23, the report states the complainant asked Vanags how he wanted his coffee, to which Vanags replied, "black." After the complainant left the room to get the coffee, Vanags turned to another employee and said, "I wanted to say I like my coffee like I like my women; hot and black, but I'm not suppose to talk like that anymore."

Vanags denied the statement to investigators, adding, "I admit I made a stupid mistake with my story and comment about masturbation, but I would never make a comment like that."

The employee's Oct. 1 email states, "The effects on these managers from Vanags' statements and stories of sexual encounters, masturbation and his statement calling the council 'liars' have been detrimental."

The employee told investigators that Vanags cancelled a request for time off by the employee this summer when he confronted Vanags before about his behavior. The employee consulted with his attorney on several occasions prior to filing the complaint with human resources.