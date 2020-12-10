Illinois college enrollment down as COVID-19 pandemic disrupts higher education plans for scores of would-be students

Total undergraduate enrollment at Illinois colleges and universities is down by 7.2% this fall compared to last year, worse than the national decrease of 4.4% recorded as students returned to school during the coronavirus pandemic, according to state date presented this week.

While graduate enrollment climbed by 1.5% at both public and private institutions, it wasn’t enough to offset undergraduate losses. Overall post-secondary enrollment in Illinois dropped by 5.4% this year, data from the Illinois Board of Higher Education shows.

Total enrollment at Illinois’ 12 public universities was down at all but four schools.

“Within Illinois, we actually experienced a slightly larger enrollment decline than what was being reported nationally at the undergraduate level,” said Eric Lichtenberger, IBHE’s deputy director for information management and research. “And our growth in graduate and professional enrollments was actually somewhat more muted.”

Community colleges suffered the most, with a 13.7% reduction in students, and new freshman and transfer student populations dropped significantly. The state’s public universities fared better, with a cumulative decline of 1%.