Illinois continued unemployment claims remain over 700,000

That has allowed the department to handle more than 50,000 additional unemployment claims and questions that have come through the call center between May 5 and June 4, according to the statement.

An IDES spokesperson encouraged claimants to use the department’s website — which had its capacity increased early during the pandemic — to file claims and leave the phone lines for those who are otherwise unable to file a claim online.

“While we understand that claimants may be continuing to experience unique issues with their claims that require claims rep intervention, our upgrades have allowed us to process more than 1.4 million claims since March 1 and pay out more than $7 billion in benefits,” the spokesperson said in a statement in response to questions of how a claimant can best get through to the department. “We understand that there are many cases where a claimant needs to speak to a representative to resolve an issue or make a change, which is why we are continuing to work to increase capacity.”

Pritzker said calls are also being separated by those who are seeking help in applying through online portals and those who would need assistance requiring them to provide private information. That frees up lines for those having unique problems, he said.