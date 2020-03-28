Illinois coronavirus cases top 3,000 heading into second weekend of stay-at-home order

The city is starting to crack down on businesses that force employees to keep working at jobs that don’t meet the criteria for essential under the state order, according to a news release from Lightfoot’s office. City inspectors are responding to complaints and enforcing the order, including issuing citations that can cost businesses up to $10,000 per violation.

The city also is checking to make sure businesses don’t force employees to come to work while they’re sick. Businesses that don’t grant paid sick leave to their employees can be fined up to $1,000 per violation, according to the release.

With eight more fatalities also reported heading into the second weekend of the stay-at-home order, the death toll stood at 34. Those who have died have ranged in age from 50 to 97, and about 86% have been 60 or older, officials said.

In addition to the eight deaths, officials announced 488 more cases statewide, raising the number of known cases to 3,026. COVID-19 has now been detected in 40 of Illinois’ 102 counties, public health officials said.

With hundreds of new cases being reported each day and the virus spreading to more counties across the state, Pritzker wasn’t prepared to make any predictions about when life would return to normal.