Illinois coronavirus deaths spike by 125 to 1,072 as state announces testing changes

Five machines obtained in partnership with Thermo Fisher are now producing “reliable results” as well, according to the governor’s office, and over the next week, the state expects to substantially increase its capacity at state labs.

Pritzker and the governors of Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Indiana and Kentucky also announced they “will work in close coordination to reopen the economy in the Midwest region.”

The governors said in a joint news release that, when it comes to reopening state economies, they will “closely examine” such factors as “sustained control of the rate of new infections and hospitalizations; enhanced ability to test and trace; sufficient health care capacity to handle resurgence; and best practices for social distancing in the workplace.”

“Phasing in sectors of our economy will be most effective when we work together as a region. This doesn’t mean our economy will reopen all at once, or that every state will take the same steps at the same time,” the governors wrote. “But close coordination will ensure we get this right. Over time, people will go back to work, restaurants will reopen, and things will go back to normal. We look forward to working together as one region to tackle this challenge together.”