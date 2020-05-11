Illinois' coronavirus peak moved back, Pritzker says

-- At least 14% of intensive care unit beds, medical and surgical beds, and ventilators available.

The soonest the state can move to the next phase, which is marked by salons, barbershops and retail reopening, is May 29. The southern region is on track to meet all those metrics by the end of the month, the governor said.

The southern region -- almost all of southern Illinois below Interstate 70 -- reported an available hospital capacity of 45.8% and 28% ICU beds, while 80.7% of ventilators were available. Since May 1, the southern region reported a 54.3% decrease in hospitalizations.

Pritzker again defended his decision to take a gradual approach.

"Lifting all of our mitigation at the end of May would likely lead to a second outbreak in each and every one of our four regions," Pritzker said.

Public health officials reported 1,266 new coronavirus cases and 54 deaths statewide on Monday for a total of 79,007 cases and 3,459 deaths. In the 24 hours before the daily news briefing, 12,441 tests were performed statewide.

