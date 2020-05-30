Illinois could benefit as tourists seek to travel shorter distances

He said the agency is working with hotels, sites and attractions, restaurants and local businesses on recovery messaging meant to reassure traveling to the capital city, known for its historic sites tied to Abraham Lincoln and for being a stop along Route 66.

"We're collecting the information from our tourism partners on exactly what they're doing on the recovery," Dahl said. "And then we'll put it together in one message likely using video, certainly using some kind of printed media."

In the meantime, one of those partners, the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library & Museum, has used the time it's been closed "to really clean and disinfect every inch of the place" while considering what the institution, which sees about a quarter-million visitors per year, looks like upon reopening.

"We're doing a lot of thinking about how our daily operations will look when we come back," said ALPLM spokesman Chris Wills. "So for instance, we've got two shows that people can see: Ghosts in the Library and Lincoln's Eyes. They're both in theaters. So what will the seating in there be like? How far apart will we have visitors sitting? Will we reduce the number of shows so we can do cleaning in between presentations?"

There and everywhere, making people feel safe will be of major importance.