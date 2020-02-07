Illinois couple treated for coronavirus discharged from local hospital, transitioning to ‘home isolation’

CHICAGO — An Illinois husband and wife hospitalized for coronavirus in the first person-to-person transmission reported in the United States have been discharged, according to the hospital.

A woman in her 60s caught the disease while traveling to Wuhan, China, in late December to take care of her sick father, and returned to Chicago in mid-January, health officials have reported. Her husband — who is also in his 60s and had underlying health conditions — then contracted the virus from her, the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said last month. The spouse had not made the trip to China with his wife, health officials said.

The husband and wife were treated in isolation at Amita Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.

Hospital officials announced on Friday that the patients were discharged “under guidance” of experts from the CDC and Illinois Department of Public Health. The husband and wife are transitioning to "home isolation,” a St. Alexius spokesman said.

The spokesman added that the couple requested privacy during this time, but they did release a statement to the public.