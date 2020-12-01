Illinois COVID-19 cases drop again, experts fear it won't last

Hospitals are hustling to care for the sick. There were 5,849 inpatients on Monday, down from a high of 6,175 nine days ago. But the number of the more seriously ill is growing in terms of its proportion to patients overall. There were 1,217 intensive care patients and 715 on ventilators.

Pritzker said the Tier 3 mitigations, which ban indoor food service, limit capacity in retail stores and cap gatherings at 10 or fewer, are about the toughest shy of a stay-at-home order, like that imposed in Los Angeles County. But such an order is not under consideration in Illinois, he said.

The suffering comes in front of a backdrop of hope. Two drugmakers, Pfizer and Moderna, are close to getting approval for vaccines to combat the virus. But officials continue to caution that prevention and immunity are months away and no one should stop wearing face coverings, staying 6 feet apart from others or frequently washing their hands.

“There is hope on the horizon. But while we await a safe and effective vaccine, it’s important to remember that we need to continue to be vigilant ...,” said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, the state public health director. “And once the vaccine does roll out ... we will still need to stay on our game until the vaccine is widely available and in people’s arms.”