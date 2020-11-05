Illinois COVID-19 death toll surpasses 10,000, daily case count sets new high

The COVID-19-related death toll in Illinois surpassed 10,000 on Thursday and the daily number of new known cases again hit a new high as the resurgence of the virus continues to escalate.

The state reported 97 additional deaths over a 24-hour period, raising the number of deaths statewide since the pandemic began to 10,030. It was the first time the state’s single-day death toll has surpassed 90 since June 11, when it was 91.

The daily number of newly diagnosed cases was 9,935, also a new high. That raised the known statewide case total to 447,491. The previous high was 7,899 on Sunday.

As of Wednesday night, 3,891 people were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19, with 772 patients in intensive care units and 343 patients on ventilators.

The state’s top public health official, Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike, this week warned of a potential hospital bed shortage in parts of the state outside of Chicago and the collar counties.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}