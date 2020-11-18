Illinois COVID-19 death toll surpasses 11,000

SPRINGFIELD – As the state surpassed 11,000 COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday and the disease became the third leading cause of death in the state, health officials sought to address rumors and conspiracy theories related to the virus.

“I still hear people saying that COVID-19 isn't real, that it's just another cold or that it's a conspiracy,” Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said at Wednesday’s daily COVID-19 briefing. “The bottom line is that COVID-19 is real. And it is worse than a typical cold. This ‘not real virus’ is overwhelming our hospitals. Right now, it's taking up one out of every four beds that's occupied in the hospitals across our state. This ‘just another cold’ is putting hundreds of people in the ICU and on ventilators.”

The 140 deaths reported Wednesday in people that had tested positive for the disease drove the total to 11,014. It’s the third time one-day death counts surpassed 100 in the past eight days. The newly reported deaths included people aged from their 30s to their 100s.