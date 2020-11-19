Illinois COVID-19 death toll surpasses 11,000

Two Macon County residents, a man in his 50s and a woman in her 90s, were among the state's daily total. That brings the county's death total to 95 since March.

Macon County health officials on Wednesday also reported 132 new cases, bringing its total to 5,603. Of those 3,696 have been released from isolation, 1,762 remain in isolation and 50 are hospitalized.

On Oct. 26, the state warned that the death toll could reach 11,000 by the end of the year — a number that was hit less than one month later. On Wednesday, the state said models project between 17,000 and 45,000 additional deaths in Illinois between now and March 1 without increased mitigations.

“It means we're in bad shape,” Ezike said of the state hitting the 11,000th death six weeks earlier than projected. “It means we're in bad shape. And that is part of the reason that we had to take the steps that we've taken because if we've exceeded all of our projections by more than six weeks, the numbers for the end of the year would just be untenable.”

The virus is behind only heart disease and cancer as leading causes of death in the state, and the death rate is twice as high in rural areas than it is in metropolitan areas, according to the governor’s office.