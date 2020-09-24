Illinois COVID-19 hospitalizations at highest level since June

Another 30 virus-related deaths drove the total to 8,538 among 281,371 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. Nearly 5.3 million tests have been conducted.

Officials urged Illinoisans to get their flu shot this year to avoid further strains on medical infrastructure.

“This season more than ever, it is critical that Illinoisans get our flu shots,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a statement. “Flu and COVID-19 each can cause serious respiratory illness and co-infection could possibly lead to more severe illnesses, hospitalization, and even death. While a vaccine for COVID-19 is still in development, a vaccine for flu already exists and is your best protection against flu.”

Meanwhile, the economic effects of COVID-19 and associated economic restrictions continue to show in Illinois and nationwide.

There were 870,000 first-time unemployment claims nationwide for the week ending Sept. 19, including 25,976 in Illinois, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security. For the state, that was a decrease of 1,408 from the previous week, but the number of continued claims rose by 28,938 to 538,496.