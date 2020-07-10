Illinois’ daily new coronavirus case count tops 1,000 for second day in a row

Two weeks after Illinois reopened a bit more under Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s five-phase plan, the state’s reported tally of newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday again climbed to a level not seen since early June.
State officials on Friday announced 1,317 new known cases, and 25 deaths, raising the known case count to 151,767 and the statewide death toll to 7,144 since the pandemic began.
It was the third consecutive day newly confirmed daily cases stood near or above 1,000. Until Thursday, when 1,018 new cases were reported, the last time new case numbers reached over 1,000 was June 5. The highest case count earlier this week had been 639 on Monday, although the four days prior to that daily new cases hovered between 800 and 900.
Weekend and early weekday numbers are sometimes lower, due to testing result lags over the weekend.
State officials have repeatedly said they’re much more focused on longer-term trends, as opposed to single-day data. The preliminary statewide seven-day positivity rate for cases now stands at 2.9%, after hovering around 2.6% since June 30.
Laboratories conducting COVID-19 testing across the state on Friday reported a combined 32,987 tests in the prior 24 hours.
From early April through the end of May, daily case counts reached into four digits every day, topping 4,000 on May 12.
Illinois entered the fourth phase of Pritzker’s reopening plan on June 26, allowing for gatherings of up to 50 people, and for many businesses to reopen further with capacity limits and other precautions in place. Restricted indoor dining at restaurants was allowed to resume, along with a limited reopening of movie theaters and performing arts centers, zoos and museums.
Pritzker has said if Illinois sees a backslide in its COVID-19 data that portends a resurgence in the state, it may return to earlier and stricter phases of his reopening plan. But no plans to clamp back down with stricter rules have been announced.
“No one wants to go back to a world with more restrictions on our daily lives,” Pritzker tweeted on Friday. “So do your part: reduce the risk of spreading #covid19 by wearing a mask when in public”
The city of Chicago on Friday tightened its restrictions on businesses that serve alcohol, requiring them to close at midnight. The city had previously restricted alcohol sales, requiring businesses to cease serving libations at 11 p.m.
Stores that sell alcohol for off-site consumption will be forced to stop sales at 9 p.m.
Mike Roper, owner of Hopleaf, one of Chicago’s most popular beer bars, said the new closing time will have some impact on bars, but not much.
“Some places are letting people linger,” Roper said. “Some are probably letting people order a few drinks before 11 so they can keep drinking for a while. We have found that our crowd dwindles early, so we stop serving food and drink at 9 and are clearing the house at 10. With our limited staff, it keeps the hours down and focuses our open hours on peak demand times.”
Pritzker first imposed a statewide stay-at-home order March 21, calling on residents to largely hunker down in their homes to curb the spread of COVID-19, with a range of exceptions for “front-line workers” and allowances for residents to go to the grocery store, pharmacy or exercise outside.
Pritzker later announced a phased-in plan for reopening the state’s economy, which divides the state into four regions and requires each region to meet multiple metrics before it can advance to the next stage.
The state cannot reach the fifth and final phase unless there is a coronavirus vaccine, an effective and widely available treatment or a sustained period of time with no new cases.
On Wednesday, while testifying before a congressional committee about the national coronavirus response, Pritzker called for a national mask mandate and a national containment strategy that focuses on testing and contact tracing. In Illinois, facial coverings have been required for anyone over the age of 2 in most public settings since May 1.
Several Southern states that reopened earlier, including Arizona and Texas, have seen sharp increases in their coronavirus metrics, forcing them to again impose stricter measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
As Illinois entered the fourth phase of the reopening plan late last month, the governor acknowledged that as the state lifts restrictions “there are many more opportunities for the spread of COVID-19.”
Pritzker drew a distinction between Illinois and such states that have “opened things up completely or done it in a not measured fashion.”
“Of course when I look at states that are moving backward and at such a rapid pace, I always think, are we doing this right, are we handling this right, are we measured in our reopening? And I think we are measured in this reopening, we’re being careful,” Pritzker said June 25. “You can’t turn on the television and see what’s happening in Arizona, Florida, Texas, South Carolina, etc., and not ask questions -- are we getting it right?”
