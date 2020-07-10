Illinois’ daily new coronavirus case count tops 1,000 for second day in a row

“Some places are letting people linger,” Roper said. “Some are probably letting people order a few drinks before 11 so they can keep drinking for a while. We have found that our crowd dwindles early, so we stop serving food and drink at 9 and are clearing the house at 10. With our limited staff, it keeps the hours down and focuses our open hours on peak demand times.”

Pritzker first imposed a statewide stay-at-home order March 21, calling on residents to largely hunker down in their homes to curb the spread of COVID-19, with a range of exceptions for “front-line workers” and allowances for residents to go to the grocery store, pharmacy or exercise outside.

Pritzker later announced a phased-in plan for reopening the state’s economy, which divides the state into four regions and requires each region to meet multiple metrics before it can advance to the next stage.

The state cannot reach the fifth and final phase unless there is a coronavirus vaccine, an effective and widely available treatment or a sustained period of time with no new cases.