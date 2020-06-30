Illinois delays awarding licenses to grow marijuana

Social equity applicants are particularly at risk, Taylor said.

The state’s recreational marijuana law laid out specific social equity rules, meant to foster opportunities for entrepreneurs of color to break into the industry. Social equity applicants must either have a marijuana-related arrest on their record, live in an area disproportionately affected by the war on drugs or meet another qualification.

Taylor qualifies as a social equity applicant, as does Nakisha Hobbs, who applied with her business partners to open a grow facility and a dispensary.

Hobbs is paying $5,000 a month to hold a property in Schaumburg for the potential grow operation. She has it through Aug. 1, but with no real date for when the licenses will be issued, she’s not sure she wants to pay more for a building she doesn’t even know she’ll be able to use.

“We’ve already spent $25,000 to hold, so this would take us up to $30,000, $35,000, we don’t know where the number could potentially go if there’s no definitive date,” she said. “And it makes it very hard for us to go back and even negotiate.”