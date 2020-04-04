Illinois Democratic Party seeks to amend delegate meeting plans to deal with coronavirus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Illinois’ Democratic Party, taking advantage of the national party’s delay in its presidential nominating convention, is looking to change its delegation rules by using mail, the internet and teleconferencing in place of in-person meeting requirements.

State party officials said Friday that its April 27 in-person national delegation meeting was being rescheduled to June 6 and conducted as a teleconference.

In addition to the 101 delegates elected by voters at the March 17 presidential primary, there are another 29 unpledged delegates representing party leaders and elected officials as well as 54 at-large delegates proportionately reflecting former Vice President Joe Biden’s 59% to 36% statewide victory over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Totals from The Associated Press show Biden winning 94 delegates in Illinois while Sanders won 60 with one delegate still to be awarded.

Party officials said the balloting to select those 83 additional delegates, as well as the delegation chair and members of standing committees of the Democratic National Committee will be conducted online and by mail from May 15 through May 31.