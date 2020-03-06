Illinois Democrats endorse Biden ahead of the primary, but will he woo black voters?

But Hilary Scott-Ogunrinde, a civic ministry leader in East St. Louis, said Biden shouldn’t take black voters for granted. Organizers with United Congregations of Metro East invited Biden and Sanders to a public forum on Sunday at Macedonia Baptist Church, but Scott-Ogunrinde said neither agreed to attend or visit though “it’s a 10-minute drive” from Kiener Plaza in downtown St. Louis, where Biden will be on Saturday.

“When we’ve created a ripe opportunity to demonstrate that you value our opinion, value our vote,” Scott-Ogunrinde said, “to be this close and to not speak to a population that’s ready and wanting your attention … speaks to how valuable we are to you.”

“The opinions of people of color or black voters are as diverse as our melanin, and it would be dangerously presumptuous of any candidate to believe we’re going to walk into the polls and punch their number without having a conversation with us first,” Scott-Ogunrinde added.

The former vice president will send “a surrogate from his campaign” to represent him at the event, the interfaith organization announced this week.