Illinois dispensaries sold more than $19.7 million in recreational marijuana the first 12 days of sales

Marijuana shops sold more than $19.7 million in recreational weed the first 12 days of sales in Illinois.

The state said consumers made more than 495,000 purchases during that time.

Sales figures were highest on the first day, Jan. 1, at almost $3.2 million, and dropped off steadily in the following days.

Friday, Jan. 10, and Saturday, Jan. 11, each brought in more than $1.6 million in sales. But sales were roughly half of that on Sunday, Jan. 12, when some marijuana shops were closed.

The first day of sales was one of the strongest in the history of legal weed, and the superlatives continued.

Illinois’ first week of recreational sales, which saw nearly $12.9 million in purchases, topped all other states. Oregon came the closest, with $11 million worth of legal weed sold the first week, said Bethany Gomez, managing director of cannabis research firm Brightfield Group. Colorado stores did $5 million their first week.

“$19 million in less than two weeks is really strong, especially given all the challenges that Illinois faces in terms of supply shortages," Gomez said. “It is a really strong indication that the market is going to be very, very healthy here.”