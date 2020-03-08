Illinois early voting slow, boost from COVID-19 fears possible

SPRINGFIELD — This week's abrupt depletion of Democratic presidential hopefuls is giving Illinois voters a less-cluttered path through the March 17 primary ballot. That thinning of the ranks, and an unlikely pairing with worldwide health concerns raised from a new virus, should produce a spike in early voting, officials said.

Early and grace-period voting is expected to pick up in the 10 days left before the Illinois primary with the departure of five major candidates. That came after former vice president Joe Biden's whirlwind turnaround marked by a South Carolina landslide and victories in 10 of 14 Super Tuesday states. It left the nomination battle essentially a showdown between Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

"It had a great impact," Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough said. "A number of people were waiting to see how it would shake out on Super Tuesday and then see where they're going to go. Now they will (vote early) because it's a clear path."

Illinois' 2016 early vote count totaled 520,000, a number that was up 260% from 2012. But as of midday Friday, only 106,000 early votes had been cast, according to the Illinois State Board of Elections. The board is again reassuring the public that there is sufficient security to thwart foreign meddling like in 2016, when Russian hackers accessed voter registration data.