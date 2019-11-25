Illinois’ 2020 election campaign formally begins today with candidate filing

Illinois’ 2020 election campaign formally begins Monday with the start of a weeklong period for state and county office candidates to file petitions to get on the March primary ballot.
The ritual for congressional, legislative, judicial and statewide office candidates begins at 8 a.m., when the State Board of Elections opens its doors in Springfield.
Those in line at 8 a.m. are eligible for a lottery that will determine the top ballot spot, which some believe is politically beneficial at the polls. When filing ends on Monday, Dec. 2, those candidates in line at 4 p.m. will be after the last ballot spot -- also seen by some as a plus on Election Day.
While the filing begins in the morning, the first political ritual of the election year began in September, when candidates were authorized to begin seeking signatures from registered voters for their petitions. That launched a process that traditionally ends up with candidates lining up for hours, if not days, outside the Board of Elections headquarters, seeking first-day media attention.
Candidates for the presidential primary and those vying to be presidential nominating delegates have a later, but shorter, window to file their petitions -- Jan. 2 to Jan. 3.
Monday starts the process for partisan candidates for the U.S. Senate seat held by Democrat Dick Durbin, all 18 U.S. House seats, at least 20 state Senate seats, all 118 state House seats and the judiciary.