Illinois election officials ‘erroneously canceled’ voter registrations for 774 ex-convicts

Local election authorities were told Monday that 774 former Illinois Department of Corrections inmates may have had their voter registration mistakenly canceled, according to the State Board of Elections.

The problem, which was detected in November and affected voters in more than half of the state’s 108 election jurisdictions, resulted from a “data-matching error" involving both the Board of Elections and the Department of Corrections, officials said.

The former inmates were incorrectly categorized as still being incarcerated after registering to vote upon completing their sentences.

The records in question were among 126,000 shared between the agencies from 2014 to 2019. The Board of Elections is still working to determine precisely when each cancellation occurred, spokesman Matt Dietrich said.

Of the 774 cancellations, 245 were in Cook County, according to the Board of Elections, while DuPage had 74, Lake had 57, McHenry had 51, Kane had 38 and Will had 1.

Those who had their registration canceled should still have been able to vote in elections up until now, either by casting a provisional ballot or through same-day voter registration, Dietrich said.