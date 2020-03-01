Illinois EPA tackling next vaping dilemma: toxic waste

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Educating the public

The team’s first goal is to inform users of best disposal practices.

“Addressing that education gap right now is the biggest concern of ours,” Jennings said.

Though still in the early stages of drafting a plan, the team is looking at creating fact sheets to be posted online and at vape shops. They’re also thinking of providing shops with brochures or information packets to give to customers.

“We’re asking what kind of materials, what kind of information they would want from us, so that we know what to develop to give to them,” Titlow said.

If a user wants to know right now how to dispose of their used pens, the team says to check with your local vape shop, which might at least have a battery collection program. Vape manufacturers might also have product take-back programs, while used nicotine pods could qualify for a local medication collection event.

But that’s about the limit of the team’s advice for now.

“We are still learning and technology is still evolving for the recovery of each component,” Titlow said.