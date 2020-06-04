Illinois expands COVID-19 testing to all and urges those who participated in protests to get tested

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Testing for the new coronavirus is now available in Illinois to anyone who wants it -- regardless of symptoms -- at nearly a dozen state-run testing sites, state public health officials said Thursday.

The availability of on-demand testing was a key component of moving from phase three of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s reopening plan, which began May 29, to phase four, though officials later reframed it as a goal rather than a requirement.

The expansion of free testing to anyone, without the need to display symptoms or have a referral or doctor’s order, comes as more businesses have opened and as thousands have taken to the streets in recent days to protest the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

The state is encouraging anyone who has participated in mass gatherings to get tested.

“As people gather in large crowds with varying degrees of social distancing, there is cause for concern about COVID-19 spread and outbreaks, especially if masks were not worn universally,” Illinois Department of Public Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a statement. “I urge anyone who recently attended a rally, protest, or other mass gathering to get tested for COVID-19 so we can identify any cases early.”