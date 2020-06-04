Illinois expands COVID-19 testing to all and urges those who participated in protests to get tested

Testing for the new coronavirus is now available in Illinois to anyone who wants it -- regardless of symptoms -- at nearly a dozen state-run testing sites, state public health officials said Thursday.
The availability of on-demand testing was a key component of moving from phase three of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s reopening plan, which began May 29, to phase four, though officials later reframed it as a goal rather than a requirement.
The expansion of free testing to anyone, without the need to display symptoms or have a referral or doctor’s order, comes as more businesses have opened and as thousands have taken to the streets in recent days to protest the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.
The state is encouraging anyone who has participated in mass gatherings to get tested.
“As people gather in large crowds with varying degrees of social distancing, there is cause for concern about COVID-19 spread and outbreaks, especially if masks were not worn universally,” Illinois Department of Public Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a statement. “I urge anyone who recently attended a rally, protest, or other mass gathering to get tested for COVID-19 so we can identify any cases early.”
The state recommends getting tested five to seven days after attending a large gathering or immediately if symptoms develop.
The 11 state-run testing sites were closed Monday and Tuesday as a result of unrest after the death of Floyd, who was African American, under the knee of a white police officer.
In the early weeks of the pandemic, there was a nationwide shortage of testing supplies and screenings were much more restrictive.
In mid-May, the state expanded testing to “essential” workers, regardless of symptoms. Before that, only those with COVID-19-like symptoms could get a screening.
The state announced Wednesday that 24,471 test results were reported in the previous 24 hours, bringing the total to 959,175 screenings since the pandemic began.
