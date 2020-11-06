 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Illinois Facebook users may be eligible for payment (copy) (copy)
0 comments
topical

Illinois Facebook users may be eligible for payment (copy) (copy)

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Facebook-Privacy Scandal Aftermath

In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square.

 Associated Press

If you have lived in Illinois in the last nine years and have a Facebook account, money could be coming your way.

The social media giant is reaching out in the wake of a class-action lawsuit that claimed Facebook violated Illinois law by using its facial recognition software without users' consent.

While not admitting liability, Facebook has settled the lawsuit and set up a process to pay affected users between $200 and $400 each.

To be eligible to claim the money, users must have lived in Illinois for at least six months at any time since June 7, 2011.

Facebook said it has created a $650 million settlement fund and the actual payment amount will depend on the number of claims. Facebook said the fund also will be used to cover the costs of notifying potential claimants, to pay lawyers and to cover certain taxes. 

The settlement also requires Facebook to turn off the "Facial Recognition" setting and disable face templates for affected users unless they opt back in. 

Claims may be submitted at facebookbipaclassaction.com. Claim forms also are available by calling 844-799-2417.

The deadline to file a claim is Nov. 23.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Illinois State University history chair Ross Kennedy reacts to election and politics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News