Illinois Facebook users may be eligible for payment

If you have lived in Illinois in the last nine years and have a Facebook account, money could be coming your way.
The social media giant is reaching out in the wake of a class-action lawsuit that claimed Facebook violated Illinois law by using its facial recognition software without users' consent.
While not admitting liability, Facebook has settled the lawsuit and set up a process to pay affected users between $200 and $400 each.
To be eligible to claim the money, users must have lived in Illinois for at least six months at any time since June 7, 2011.
Facebook said it has created a $650 million settlement fund and the actual payment amount will depend on the number of claims. Facebook said the fund also will be used to cover the costs of notifying potential claimants, to pay lawyers and to cover certain taxes.
The settlement also requires Facebook to turn off the "Facial Recognition" setting and disable face templates for affected users unless they opt back in.
Claims may be submitted at facebookbipaclassaction.com. Claim forms also are available by calling 844-799-2417.
The deadline to file a claim is Nov. 23.
Watch now: Illinoisans react to Election 2020
Watch now: Illinoisans react to Election 2020
It's been an election like no other, and votes are still being counted. Here's what Illinoisans had to say Wednesday morning about the results so far.
Man on the street - Richard Kellerhals on the election
Man on the street - Joe Zaklan on the Graduated Tax Amendment
Reporter Valerie Wells talks with voter Jennifer Power about her emotions, the day after the 2020 election.
"I think there are a number of avenues still available for (Trump) to win, but I think that door is closing," voter Tim Spinner tells reporter…
"Whoever wins, we should settle down and trust our constitution, that there's a balance of power," said voter Tom Beck.
ISU history chair Ross Kennedy reacts to election and politics
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!